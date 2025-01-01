$33,500+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Certified
$33,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UEBA71196
- Mileage 22,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance for only $301.97 bi-weekly on a 7 year term!!! Introducing the innovative and efficient 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD – the crossover that elevates your driving experience to new heights! This Corolla Cross seamlessly combines the practicality of a crossover with the fuel efficiency of a hybrid, making it the perfect choice for eco-conscious adventurers. The AWD capability ensures confident handling in various road conditions, while the smooth and responsive automatic transmission with Tiptronic enhances the driving dynamics. Step inside the Corolla Cross's modern and spacious interior, featuring intuitive technology and comfortable seating for all occupants. With Toyota's commitment to safety and hybrid efficiency, the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid is a smart and stylish choice for city drives or weekend getaways. Don't miss the opportunity to own this forward-thinking crossover – seize the keys to a greener and more exhilarating driving future today! At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643
Vehicle Features
