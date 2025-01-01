Menu
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

31,900 KM

Details Features

$40,990

+ taxes & licensing
Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,900KM
VIN 7MUFBABG1PV008948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Crush Metallic w/ Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 31,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Two Tone Paint
Corolla Cross Hybrid SE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

