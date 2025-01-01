$40,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross
HYBRID SE AWD
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross
HYBRID SE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,900KM
VIN 7MUFBABG1PV008948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Crush Metallic w/ Black Roof
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 31,900 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Two Tone Paint
Corolla Cross Hybrid SE AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2022 Toyota Highlander XSE AWD 46,908 KM $47,990 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Carnival EX+ 73,561 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Escape Titanium AWD Hybrid 77,843 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
$40,990
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross