Low Mileage! With this all-new 2023 GR Corolla, Toyota completely rewrites your expectations of hatchback performance. This 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. Toyota set out to change the common perception of their most popular vehicle offering, and they have achieved exactly that in grand style. With an obscene amount of power on tap and several performance-enhancing features all dialed up to eleven, this 2023 GR Corolla is anything but boring. Outfitted with aggressive yet functional exterior style elements, this riotous hatch back completely crushes the competition and looks good while at it. Step this way for the ultimate experience of thrill and engagement.This low mileage coupe has just 17,181 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 300HP 1.6L 3 Cylinder Engine. Our GR Corollas trim level is Core. This explosive hatchback wows with performance, and comes standard with heated GR sport seats, LED headlights with front fog lights and automatic high beams, proximity keyless entry with push button start, adaptive cruise control, front and rear cupholders, and a Toyota Multimedia infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, pre-collision with rear cross traffic alert, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla

17,181 KM

Details Description

$51,888

+ tax & licensing
Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,181KM
VIN JTNABAAE3PA001299

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,181 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

With this all-new 2023 GR Corolla, Toyota completely rewrites your expectations of hatchback performance. This 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Toyota set out to change the common perception of their most popular vehicle offering, and they have achieved exactly that in grand style. With an obscene amount of power on tap and several performance-enhancing features all dialed up to eleven, this 2023 GR Corolla is anything but boring. Outfitted with aggressive yet functional exterior style elements, this riotous hatch back completely crushes the competition and looks good while at it. Step this way for the ultimate experience of thrill and engagement.This low mileage coupe has just 17,181 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 300HP 1.6L 3 Cylinder Engine.

Our GR Corolla's trim level is Core. This explosive hatchback wows with performance, and comes standard with heated GR sport seats, LED headlights with front fog lights and automatic high beams, proximity keyless entry with push button start, adaptive cruise control, front and rear cupholders, and a Toyota Multimedia infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, pre-collision with rear cross traffic alert, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera.

Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase.

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2023 Toyota GR Corolla