2023 Toyota GR Corolla
Core - $191.17 /Wk - Low Mileage
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,181 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With this all-new 2023 GR Corolla, Toyota completely rewrites your expectations of hatchback performance. This 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Toyota set out to change the common perception of their most popular vehicle offering, and they have achieved exactly that in grand style. With an obscene amount of power on tap and several performance-enhancing features all dialed up to eleven, this 2023 GR Corolla is anything but boring. Outfitted with aggressive yet functional exterior style elements, this riotous hatch back completely crushes the competition and looks good while at it. Step this way for the ultimate experience of thrill and engagement.This low mileage coupe has just 17,181 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 300HP 1.6L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our GR Corolla's trim level is Core. This explosive hatchback wows with performance, and comes standard with heated GR sport seats, LED headlights with front fog lights and automatic high beams, proximity keyless entry with push button start, adaptive cruise control, front and rear cupholders, and a Toyota Multimedia infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, pre-collision with rear cross traffic alert, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera.
