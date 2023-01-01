$58,900+ tax & licensing
$58,900
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2023 Toyota Highlander
XSE AWD
Location
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
7,767KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10326279
- Stock #: 23UTNA02426
- VIN: 5TDKDRBH6PS502426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Interior Colour Cockpit Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 7,767 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PREMIUM PAINT
XSE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1