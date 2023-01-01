Menu
2023 Toyota Highlander

7,767 KM

Details Features

$58,900

$58,900

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

XSE AWD

XSE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$58,900

7,767KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10326279
  • Stock #: 23UTNA02426
  • VIN: 5TDKDRBH6PS502426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Interior Colour Cockpit Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA02426
  • Mileage 7,767 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
XSE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

