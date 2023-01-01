2023 Toyota RAV4

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 5 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10406337

10406337 Stock #: AH9535

AH9535 VIN: 2T3RWRFV5PW177663

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 752 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.