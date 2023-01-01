Menu
2023 Toyota RAV4

85 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2023 Toyota RAV4

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE LIKE NEW!!!

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE LIKE NEW!!!

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

85KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10467879
  • Stock #: AH9552
  • VIN: 2T3BWRFV3PW177162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85 KM

Vehicle Description

APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACKUP CAMERA, TOYOTA SAFETY TECHNOLOGY, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA




Unleash the potential of eco-conscious driving with our 2023 RAV4 Hybrid LE, boasting only 85 kilometers and available exclusively at Abbotsford Hyundai. This nearly new RAV4 offers a perfect fusion of efficiency and adaptability, showcasing advanced hybrid technology that's kind to the environment and your wallet. Whether you're cruising Abbotsford's streets or embarking on outdoor escapades, this RAV4 is your trusted companion. Inside, enjoy spacious comfort alongside a suite of modern features, including intuitive infotainment and top-notch safety systems. Seize the chance to own this low-mileage 2023 RAV4 Hybrid LE; visit Abbotsford Hyundai today and step into a future of sustainable driving adventures.



All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $599 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

