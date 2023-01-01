Menu
2023 Toyota RAV4

70 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
70KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10467882
  • Stock #: AH9553
  • VIN: 2T3RWRFV4PW178755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70 KM

Vehicle Description

TOYOTA SAFETY PACKAGE, SUNROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY



Introducing the future of eco-friendly adventure the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE, now available at Abbotsford Hyundai! This remarkable hybrid SUV is a testament to Toyota's commitment to innovation, blending fuel efficiency with versatility and style. With its cutting-edge hybrid technology, you can explore the great outdoors while minimizing your carbon footprint. The RAV4 Hybrid XLE is well-equipped with modern features and offers a spacious, comfortable interior for both city commutes and off-road excursions. Discover the perfect balance of performance and sustainability when you visit Abbotsford Hyundai. Don't miss your chance to own the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE and experience the future of driving today!



All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $599 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

