Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Toyota RAV4

11,820 KM

Details Features

$54,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
11,820KM
Used
VIN 2T3DWRFV5PW152756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23RVHP52756
  • Mileage 11,820 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
GENUINE TOYOTA DASH CAM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited AWD for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited AWD 11,820 KM $54,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sorento AWD EX V6 (7-Seater) for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2016 Kia Sorento AWD EX V6 (7-Seater) 180,874 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Daihatsu Hijet for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2004 Daihatsu Hijet 70,597 KM $9,495 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota RAV4