$54,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited AWD
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$54,990
+ taxes & licensing
11,820KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3DWRFV5PW152756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23RVHP52756
- Mileage 11,820 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PREMIUM PAINT
GENUINE TOYOTA DASH CAM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited AWD 11,820 KM $54,990 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sorento AWD EX V6 (7-Seater) 180,874 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
2004 Daihatsu Hijet 70,597 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$54,990
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2023 Toyota RAV4