$60,500+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
PRIME SE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$60,500
+ taxes & licensing
8,998KM
Used
VIN JTMGB3FV5PD134888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky (Met)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA34888
- Mileage 8,998 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
SE
