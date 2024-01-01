$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,981 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of efficiency, reliability, and modern features with this 2023 Toyota RAV4 HEV XLE. This hybrid SUV is designed to offer outstanding fuel economy without compromising on performance or comfort.
Under the hood, the 2023 RAV4 HEV XLE is powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine, delivering impressive power and excellent fuel efficiency. The hybrid powertrain, coupled with an electronic continuously variable transmission (eCVT) and all-wheel drive, ensures a smooth and responsive driving experience.
The exterior showcases a sleek and contemporary design with bold lines, LED headlights, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The RAV4's sporty and stylish look is complemented by practical features like a power liftgate and roof rails, making it perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures.
Step inside to find a spacious and well-appointed cabin with premium materials and advanced technology. The XLE trim offers comfortable seating for up to five passengers, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a power-adjustable drivers seat. Stay connected and entertained with the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a six-speaker audio system.
This 2023 Toyota RAV4 HEV XLE is in pristine condition and offers a perfect blend of modern features, fuel efficiency, and Toyotas legendary reliability. Priced to sell, it represents exceptional value for a vehicle in its class.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
