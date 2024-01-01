Menu
Account
Sign In
Introducing the 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD, a versatile and efficient SUV that’s perfect for all your driving needs. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and equipped with an advanced all-wheel-drive system, this RAV4 provides a smooth and confident ride on any terrain. Inside, enjoy a spacious and comfortable cabin featuring a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless connectivity. Plus, with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, you’ll have peace of mind with features like adaptive cruise control and lane departure alert. Visit our showroom today to test drive this impressive vehicle and discover why its the perfect choice for your next adventure. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

2023 Toyota RAV4

48,556 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,556KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV8PC333552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky (Met)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 48,556 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD, a versatile and efficient SUV that’s perfect for all your driving needs. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and equipped with an advanced all-wheel-drive system, this RAV4 provides a smooth and confident ride on any terrain. Inside, enjoy a spacious and comfortable cabin featuring a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless connectivity. Plus, with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, you’ll have peace of mind with features like adaptive cruise control and lane departure alert. Visit our showroom today to test drive this impressive vehicle and discover why it's the perfect choice for your next adventure. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 48,556 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi Q3 2.0T Technik quattro 6sp Tiptronic for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2015 Audi Q3 2.0T Technik quattro 6sp Tiptronic 208,485 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota C-HR LE for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Toyota C-HR LE 84,635 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota RAV4