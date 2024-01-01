$51,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Toyota RAV4
HYBRID XSE AWD
2023 Toyota RAV4
HYBRID XSE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$51,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
30,289KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T35WRFV6PW153600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl w/ Black Roof
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTRA53600
- Mileage 30,289 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Two Tone Paint
Rav4 Hybrid XSE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2022 Toyota Tundra 4X4 Tundra CrewMax SR 26,196 KM $54,990 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD 13,519 KM $47,990 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Sienna Hybrid LE 8-Pass 11,802 KM $54,500 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$51,990
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2023 Toyota RAV4