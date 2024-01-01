Menu
2023 Toyota RAV4

30,289 KM

$51,990

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Used
30,289KM
VIN 2T35WRFV6PW153600

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl w/ Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTRA53600
  • Mileage 30,289 KM

Two Tone Paint
Rav4 Hybrid XSE

