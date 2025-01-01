Menu
Account
Sign In
Introducing the 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD, a versatile and reliable SUV designed to handle any journey with confidence. Equipped with advanced all-wheel drive, this RAV4 offers exceptional traction and stability in all conditions. The spacious interior provides ample comfort for passengers, while modern features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keep you connected on the go. With Toyotas renowned safety features and fuel efficiency, the 2023 RAV4 LE AWD is built for both city commuting and weekend adventures. Visit our showroom today to test drive this impressive vehicle and discover why its the perfect choice for your next adventure. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

2023 Toyota RAV4

68,368 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12676191

2023 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

  1. 12676191
  2. 12676191
  3. 12676191
  4. 12676191
  5. 12676191
  6. 12676191
  7. 12676191
  8. 12676191
  9. 12676191
  10. 12676191
  11. 12676191
  12. 12676191
  13. 12676191
  14. 12676191
  15. 12676191
  16. 12676191
  17. 12676191
  18. 12676191
  19. 12676191
  20. 12676191
  21. 12676191
  22. 12676191
  23. 12676191
Contact Seller

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,368KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV5PC354522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UCRA54522
  • Mileage 68,368 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD, a versatile and reliable SUV designed to handle any journey with confidence. Equipped with advanced all-wheel drive, this RAV4 offers exceptional traction and stability in all conditions. The spacious interior provides ample comfort for passengers, while modern features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keep you connected on the go. With Toyota's renowned safety features and fuel efficiency, the 2023 RAV4 LE AWD is built for both city commuting and weekend adventures. Visit our showroom today to test drive this impressive vehicle and discover why it's the perfect choice for your next adventure. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
RAV4 LE AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 8A for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2017 Lexus LX 570 8A 48,500 KM $75,500 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XLE AWD for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2025 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XLE AWD 48 KM $51,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Double CAB 6A for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Double CAB 6A 116,418 KM $40,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2023 Toyota RAV4