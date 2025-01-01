$33,888+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$33,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky (Met)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA54961
- Mileage 68,100 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD offers bold style, confidence, and capability for any adventure. The LE trim includes Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, and LED headlights. Ready for all seasons come test drive it today! Drive away with confidence from OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford! Get our TruePrice upfront with no haggling and no hassle. Every OpenRoad Certified vehicle is fully inspected and backed by a Carfax history report. Visit us today at 30210 Automall Drive in Abbotsford or call now to book your test drive and get behind the wheel! List Price subject to $595 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. VSA Dealer #40643
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
