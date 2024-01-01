Menu
Conquer any terrain with the 2023 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Double Cab TRD Off-Road Premium, a rugged yet refined midsize truck built for adventure. Equipped with advanced off-road features like Multi-Terrain Select, Crawl Control, and Bilstein shocks, this trim excels where others can’t. Inside, premium upgrades like leather-trimmed seats, a power sunroof, and an advanced infotainment system with navigation elevate comfort and convenience. Whether tackling trails or city streets, the Tacoma TRD Off-Road Premium offers unparalleled versatility. Visit us today to experience the perfect balance of power, capability, and style. Schedule your test drive now! At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without the hassle of negotiating. All OpenRoad Certified pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection for your peace of mind. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase. Give us a call or visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

2023 Toyota Tacoma

16,052 KM

$53,990

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
16,052KM
VIN 3TYCZ5AN9PT173618

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey (Met)
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA73618
  • Mileage 16,052 KM

PREMIUM PAINT
TRD Off Road Premium

