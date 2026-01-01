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2023 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Limited 4X4 in excellent condition with low kilometres and a clean title. This full-size truck delivers strong twin turbo power, smooth highway comfort, and serious capability with its 4X4 system. The CrewMax cabin offers exceptional space and refinement, featuring leather seating, heated and ventilated seats, a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and advanced Toyota Safety Sense driver assistance. Well maintained and ready for work, towing, or everyday driving. This Tundra is waiting for you so come in today and experience it with a test drive! Drive away with confidence from OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford! Get our TruePrice upfront with no haggling and no hassle. Every OpenRoad Certified vehicle is fully inspected and backed by a Carfax history report. Visit us today at 30210 Automall Drive in Abbotsford or call now to book your test drive and get behind the wheel! List Price subject to $595 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. VSA Dealer #40643

2023 Toyota Tundra

49,648 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Toyota Tundra

4X4 CrewMax Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14146813

2023 Toyota Tundra

4X4 CrewMax Limited

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

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Used
49,648KM
VIN 5TFJA5DB4PX090507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 49,648 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Limited 4X4 in excellent condition with low kilometres and a clean title. This full-size truck delivers strong twin turbo power, smooth highway comfort, and serious capability with its 4X4 system. The CrewMax cabin offers exceptional space and refinement, featuring leather seating, heated and ventilated seats, a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and advanced Toyota Safety Sense driver assistance. Well maintained and ready for work, towing, or everyday driving. This Tundra is waiting for you so come in today and experience it with a test drive! Drive away with confidence from OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford! Get our TruePrice upfront with no haggling and no hassle. Every OpenRoad Certified vehicle is fully inspected and backed by a Carfax history report. Visit us today at 30210 Automall Drive in Abbotsford or call now to book your test drive and get behind the wheel! List Price subject to $595 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. VSA Dealer #40643

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

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604-857-XXXX

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604-857-2657

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OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2023 Toyota Tundra