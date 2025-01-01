$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Atlas
3.6 FSI Execline ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | NO US HISTORY
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,773 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Execline is the perfect blend of style, sophistication, and versatility. Designed with families in mind, this full-size SUV offers a spacious three-row seating arrangement, ensuring everyone has room to stretch out comfortably. The sleek exterior design, paired with elegant chrome accents, turns heads on the road while its robust 3.6L V6 engine delivers a powerful yet smooth driving experience. Equipped with advanced safety features like Front Assist, Blind Spot Detection, and Lane Keeping Assist, the Atlas Execline keeps you and your loved ones safe while cruising in style.
Inside, the Atlas Execline elevates the driving experience with its luxurious features, including a premium leather interior, a massive panoramic sunroof, and an intuitive 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. With standard 4MOTION all-wheel drive, it ensures optimal handling no matter the terrain or weather. Whether you're navigating city streets or taking a weekend getaway, the 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Execline offers exceptional comfort, technology, and capability, making it the ideal choice for those who seek both adventure and luxury.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
