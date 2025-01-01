Menu
SUNROOF, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL

The 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Execline is the perfect blend of style, sophistication, and versatility. Designed with families in mind, this full-size SUV offers a spacious three-row seating arrangement, ensuring everyone has room to stretch out comfortably. The sleek exterior design, paired with elegant chrome accents, turns heads on the road while its robust 3.6L V6 engine delivers a powerful yet smooth driving experience. Equipped with advanced safety features like Front Assist, Blind Spot Detection, and Lane Keeping Assist, the Atlas Execline keeps you and your loved ones safe while cruising in style.

Inside, the Atlas Execline elevates the driving experience with its luxurious features, including a premium leather interior, a massive panoramic sunroof, and an intuitive 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. With standard 4MOTION all-wheel drive, it ensures optimal handling no matter the terrain or weather. Whether youre navigating city streets or taking a weekend getaway, the 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Execline offers exceptional comfort, technology, and capability, making it the ideal choice for those who seek both adventure and luxury.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2023 Volkswagen Atlas

21,773 KM

2023 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Execline ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | NO US HISTORY

2023 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Execline ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | NO US HISTORY

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
21,773KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1V2FR2CA5PC550303

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,773 KM

SUNROOF, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL


The 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Execline is the perfect blend of style, sophistication, and versatility. Designed with families in mind, this full-size SUV offers a spacious three-row seating arrangement, ensuring everyone has room to stretch out comfortably. The sleek exterior design, paired with elegant chrome accents, turns heads on the road while its robust 3.6L V6 engine delivers a powerful yet smooth driving experience. Equipped with advanced safety features like Front Assist, Blind Spot Detection, and Lane Keeping Assist, the Atlas Execline keeps you and your loved ones safe while cruising in style.


Inside, the Atlas Execline elevates the driving experience with its luxurious features, including a premium leather interior, a massive panoramic sunroof, and an intuitive 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. With standard 4MOTION all-wheel drive, it ensures optimal handling no matter the terrain or weather. Whether you're navigating city streets or taking a weekend getaway, the 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Execline offers exceptional comfort, technology, and capability, making it the ideal choice for those who seek both adventure and luxury.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
MODULAR SEATING
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
Power Gas Pedal
8 speed automatic

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

2023 Volkswagen Atlas