$45,390+ taxes & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black w/ Stripe Quarzit Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA07644
- Mileage 42,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience premium comfort and power in this 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6L V6 with 4MOTION all wheel drive and smooth 8 speed automatic with Tiptronic. The Highline trim features leather seating, panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, digital cockpit, Fender premium audio, navigation, and advanced safety tech. Roomy, refined, and ready for any road. Come take it for a test drive today. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without the hassle of negotiating. All OpenRoad Certified pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection for your peace of mind. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase. Give us a call or visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! List Price subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643
