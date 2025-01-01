Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience premium comfort and power in this 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6L V6 with 4MOTION all wheel drive and smooth 8 speed automatic with Tiptronic. The Highline trim features leather seating, panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, digital cockpit, Fender premium audio, navigation, and advanced safety tech. Roomy, refined, and ready for any road. Come take it for a test drive today. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without the hassle of negotiating. All OpenRoad Certified pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection for your peace of mind. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase. Give us a call or visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! List Price subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

2023 Volkswagen Atlas

42,950 KM

Details Description

$45,390

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

Watch This Vehicle
12837961

2023 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

  1. 12837961
  2. 12837961
  3. 12837961
  4. 12837961
  5. 12837961
  6. 12837961
  7. 12837961
Contact Seller

$45,390

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
42,950KM
VIN 1V2SR2CA5PC507644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black w/ Stripe Quarzit Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA07644
  • Mileage 42,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience premium comfort and power in this 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6L V6 with 4MOTION all wheel drive and smooth 8 speed automatic with Tiptronic. The Highline trim features leather seating, panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, digital cockpit, Fender premium audio, navigation, and advanced safety tech. Roomy, refined, and ready for any road. Come take it for a test drive today. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without the hassle of negotiating. All OpenRoad Certified pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection for your peace of mind. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase. Give us a call or visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! List Price subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION 42,950 KM $45,390 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Veloster N 6sp for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2019 Hyundai Veloster N 6sp 60,121 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited w/ Eyesight CVT for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited w/ Eyesight CVT 205,896 KM $17,990 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,390

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2023 Volkswagen Atlas