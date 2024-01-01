$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen ID.4
Pro - Fast Charging - Low Mileage
2023 Volkswagen ID.4
Pro - Fast Charging - Low Mileage
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
6,863KM
Used
VIN 1V2UMPE80PC020978
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,863 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
This 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 ushers in a new dawn of sustainability, with an iconic design and exciting performance. This 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Featuring a minimalist but stylish and clean exterior design, this 2023 ID.4 offers a contemporary design with a host of cutting-edge technology systems. The cabin is uncluttered and intuitive, with ergonomic seats, high quality trim pieces and an abundance of space for passenger comfort, and cargo. With impressive electric driving range, rapid charging times, and a suite of intelligent driver assistance packages, this 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 truly is an electric crossover for the masses.This low mileage SUV has just 6,863 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Single Electric Motor engine.
Our ID.4's trim level is Pro. This exciting electric vehicle features amazing driving range and fast charging capability, along with stain-repellent heated seats, a heated leatherette steering wheel, front and rear cupholders, remote power cargo access, an interactive digital driver's display, and a 12-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, and inbuilt navigation. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, and park distance control with automated parking sensors. Additional features include wireless charging, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Electric Vehicle
Fast Charging
