2023 Volkswagen ID.4

63,455 KM

Details

13474480

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Used
63,455KM
VIN 1V2GNPE84PC007676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Red Chroma
  • Interior Colour Blk lthrt w/hxgn pttrn -Pltnm grey acnts and Dshbd
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA07676
  • Mileage 63,455 KM

