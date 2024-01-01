$70,185+ tax & licensing
2024 Chrysler Pacifica
Hybrid Select - Leather Seats
2024 Chrysler Pacifica
Hybrid Select - Leather Seats
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$70,185
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,420KM
VIN 2C4RC1S78RR105306
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour BLACK/BLACK/BLACK
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,420 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
New Arrival! This 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This low mileage van has just 1,420 kms. It's bright white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pacifica Hybrid's trim level is Select. This Pacifica features Caprice synthetic leather upholstery, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and USB mobile projection, along with great standard features like power sliding doors, heated and power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support and cushion tilt, 2nd row captain's chairs with 60-40 split bench 3rd row seats, a heated TechnoLeather leatherette steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, proximity keyless entry with remote engine start, and a power tailgate for rear cargo access. Additional features also include a 10.1-inch infotainment screen powered by Uconnect 5, dual-zone front climate control, blind spot detection, Park Assist rear parking sensors, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with active braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1S78RR105306.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
2024 Chrysler Pacifica