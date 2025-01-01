Menu
BLIND SPOT DETECTION, ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY, WIRELESS CHARGING, TOUCH SCREEN

The 2024 Ford Bronco Sport is a compact SUV that combines rugged off-road capability with modern comforts, making it an ideal choice for adventure-seekers and daily commuters alike. The Bronco Sport features a high ground clearance, short overhangs, and an aggressive stance, all of which help it navigate tough terrain. It comes with standard four-wheel drive and offers an impressive suite of off-road features. Inside, the 2024 Bronco Sport offers a functional and tech-forward cabin with durable materials designed to withstand outdoor adventures. It comes equipped with a infotainment touchscreen, which supports smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin is spacious enough for up to five passengers, and cargo space is plentiful, with flat-folding rear seats to accommodate larger gear. With a competitive price point and a blend of performance and practicality, the 2024 Bronco Sport is a well-rounded vehicle for those who crave both adventure and everyday versatility.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturer's Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report.

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

15,284 KM

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,284KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,284 KM

Vehicle Description

BLIND SPOT DETECTION, ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY, WIRELESS CHARGING, TOUCH SCREEN



The 2024 Ford Bronco Sport is a compact SUV that combines rugged off-road capability with modern comforts, making it an ideal choice for adventure-seekers and daily commuters alike. The Bronco Sport features a high ground clearance, short overhangs, and an aggressive stance, all of which help it navigate tough terrain. It comes with standard four-wheel drive and offers an impressive suite of off-road features. Inside, the 2024 Bronco Sport offers a functional and tech-forward cabin with durable materials designed to withstand outdoor adventures. It comes equipped with a infotainment touchscreen, which supports smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin is spacious enough for up to five passengers, and cargo space is plentiful, with flat-folding rear seats to accommodate larger gear. With a competitive price point and a blend of performance and practicality, the 2024 Bronco Sport is a well-rounded vehicle for those who crave both adventure and everyday versatility.



All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturer’s Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
MODULAR SEATING

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Exterior

tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

4x4
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
8 speed automatic

