Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BE3559
- Mileage 13,971 KM
Vehicle Description
Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, 4G Wi-Fi, Proximity Key!
This all-new 2024 Mustang debuts with reworked styling and an all-new interior, but with the same undiluted muscle car heritage. This 2024 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
From the roar of the engine to its unmistakable style, this all-new Ford Mustang is guaranteed to raise your heart rate and stir your soul. A performance car through and through, this Mustang offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and endless smiles by the mile. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon.This coupe has 13,971 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mustang's trim level is EcoBoost. This exhilarating icon comes loaded with great standard features such as LED headlights, smart device remote engine start, FordPass Connect tracking, smart device integration, and a dazzling 13.2-inch touchscreen with SYNC 4.0 QNX. Safety features include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and front and rear collision mitigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, 4g Wi-fi, Proximity Key, Led Lights, Sync4.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8TH2R5103559.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase.
