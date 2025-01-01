Menu
Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver, Locking Tailgate, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, SiriusXM, 4G LTE, Tow Package This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 stands out in the midsize pickup truck segment, with bold proportions that create a commanding stance on and off road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and robust suspension. This amazing 2024 Sierra 1500 is ready for whatever.This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 111,601 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. Our Sierra 1500s trim level is Elevation. Upgrading to this GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation is a great choice as it comes loaded with a monochromatic exterior featuring a black gloss grille and unique aluminum wheels, a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, SiriusXM, plus a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this pickup truck also features IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailer-tow package, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology plus so much more! To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia | Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, a $995 Document Fee, and a $150 GPS Lot Security fee. These fees as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers.

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

Contact Seller

Used
111,601KM
VIN 3GTUUCE85RG141662

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FV1662
  • Mileage 111,601 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver, Locking Tailgate, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, SiriusXM, 4G LTE, Tow Package

This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 stands out in the midsize pickup truck segment, with bold proportions that create a commanding stance on and off road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and robust suspension. This amazing 2024 Sierra 1500 is ready for whatever.This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 111,601 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Elevation. Upgrading to this GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation is a great choice as it comes loaded with a monochromatic exterior featuring a black gloss grille and unique aluminum wheels, a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, SiriusXM, plus a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this pickup truck also features IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailer-tow package, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology plus so much more!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, a $995 Document Fee, and a $150 GPS Lot Security fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

