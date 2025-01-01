$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FV1662
- Mileage 111,601 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver, Locking Tailgate, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, SiriusXM, 4G LTE, Tow Package
This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 stands out in the midsize pickup truck segment, with bold proportions that create a commanding stance on and off road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and robust suspension. This amazing 2024 Sierra 1500 is ready for whatever.This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 111,601 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Elevation. Upgrading to this GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation is a great choice as it comes loaded with a monochromatic exterior featuring a black gloss grille and unique aluminum wheels, a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, SiriusXM, plus a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this pickup truck also features IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailer-tow package, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology plus so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
