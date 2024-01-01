$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred NAVIGATION, LEATHER SEATS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,444 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash the excitement with the 2024 Hyundai Kona Preferred.
?? Performance:
Dynamic Engine: Powered by a responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, offering spirited performance and impressive fuel efficiency.
Smooth Shifting: Enjoy seamless gear transitions with the 6-speed automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth and responsive ride.
Front-Wheel Drive: Navigate city streets and winding roads with confidence, thanks to the Kona's agile handling and precise control.
?? Design:
Bold Exterior: The Kona Preferred features a modern and distinctive design, with sleek lines and a sporty silhouette that stands out on the road.
LED Daytime Running Lights: Illuminate the road ahead with bright and energy-efficient LED daytime running lights, adding style and visibility.
16-Inch Alloy Wheels: Roll in style with the eye-catching 16-inch alloy wheels, combining aesthetics with performance.
??? Safety:
Hyundai SmartSense: Drive with peace of mind knowing your Kona Preferred is equipped with advanced safety features like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Driver Attention Warning.
Rearview Camera: Maneuver in reverse with confidence using the rearview camera, providing a clear view of what's behind you.
?? Technology:
8-Inch Touchscreen Display: Stay connected and entertained with the intuitive 8-inch touchscreen display, featuring Bluetooth® hands-free phone system and audio streaming.
Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto: Seamlessly integrate your smartphone for easy access to your favorite apps, music, and navigation.
Hyundai Digital Key: Unlock and start your Kona using your smartphone, eliminating the need for a traditional key.
Experience the thrill of driving with the 2024 Hyundai Kona Preferred. Schedule your test drive today!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
