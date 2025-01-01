Menu
Account
Sign In
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, BLUELINK <p> The 2024 Hyundai Kona EV Ultimate is the perfect blend of advanced technology, stylish design, and eco-friendly driving. This all-electric SUV offers a range of up to 400 km on a single charge, ensuring you can confidently take on daily commutes and weekend adventures without the need to stop for a recharge. With its sleek, modern exterior and compact dimensions, the Kona EV Ultimate is both eye-catching and practical for urban environments. Equipped with a powerful electric motor, it provides smooth acceleration and an exciting driving experience, while the standard all-wheel drive ensures great handling in all weather conditions. <p> Inside, the Kona EV Ultimate offers a premium, high-tech cabin designed for comfort and convenience. Features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a fully digital instrument cluster, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration bring cutting-edge connectivity and entertainment to your fingertips. The spacious interior also includes heated and ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a suite of advanced safety features such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Blind Spot Detection. The 2024 Hyundai Kona EV Ultimate delivers an exceptional, eco-conscious driving experience without sacrificing luxury or performance, making it the ideal choice for those looking to embrace the future of driving. <p> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <p> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2024 Hyundai KONA

3,858 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Hyundai KONA

Electric Ultimate ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | U.S HISTORY

Watch This Vehicle
12141462

2024 Hyundai KONA

Electric Ultimate ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | U.S HISTORY

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
3,858KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8HE3A65RU009562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 3,858 KM

Vehicle Description

ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, BLUELINK


The 2024 Hyundai Kona EV Ultimate is the perfect blend of advanced technology, stylish design, and eco-friendly driving. This all-electric SUV offers a range of up to 400 km on a single charge, ensuring you can confidently take on daily commutes and weekend adventures without the need to stop for a recharge. With its sleek, modern exterior and compact dimensions, the Kona EV Ultimate is both eye-catching and practical for urban environments. Equipped with a powerful electric motor, it provides smooth acceleration and an exciting driving experience, while the standard all-wheel drive ensures great handling in all weather conditions.


Inside, the Kona EV Ultimate offers a premium, high-tech cabin designed for comfort and convenience. Features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a fully digital instrument cluster, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration bring cutting-edge connectivity and entertainment to your fingertips. The spacious interior also includes heated and ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a suite of advanced safety features such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Blind Spot Detection. The 2024 Hyundai Kona EV Ultimate delivers an exceptional, eco-conscious driving experience without sacrificing luxury or performance, making it the ideal choice for those looking to embrace the future of driving.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
MODULAR SEATING

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
GPS System
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2024 Hyundai KONA Electric Ultimate ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | U.S HISTORY for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2024 Hyundai KONA Electric Ultimate ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | U.S HISTORY 3,858 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Execline ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | NO US HISTORY for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Execline ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | NO US HISTORY 21,773 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 MINI 5 Door Cooper ONE OWNER | BC LOCAL | NO U.S. HISTORY for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2016 MINI 5 Door Cooper ONE OWNER | BC LOCAL | NO U.S. HISTORY 130,941 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2024 Hyundai KONA