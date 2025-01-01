$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai KONA
Electric Ultimate ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | U.S HISTORY
2024 Hyundai KONA
Electric Ultimate ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | U.S HISTORY
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,858 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Hyundai Kona EV Ultimate is the perfect blend of advanced technology, stylish design, and eco-friendly driving. This all-electric SUV offers a range of up to 400 km on a single charge, ensuring you can confidently take on daily commutes and weekend adventures without the need to stop for a recharge. With its sleek, modern exterior and compact dimensions, the Kona EV Ultimate is both eye-catching and practical for urban environments. Equipped with a powerful electric motor, it provides smooth acceleration and an exciting driving experience, while the standard all-wheel drive ensures great handling in all weather conditions.
Inside, the Kona EV Ultimate offers a premium, high-tech cabin designed for comfort and convenience. Features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a fully digital instrument cluster, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration bring cutting-edge connectivity and entertainment to your fingertips. The spacious interior also includes heated and ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a suite of advanced safety features such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Blind Spot Detection. The 2024 Hyundai Kona EV Ultimate delivers an exceptional, eco-conscious driving experience without sacrificing luxury or performance, making it the ideal choice for those looking to embrace the future of driving.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Abbotsford Hyundai
Abbotsford Hyundai
Call Dealer
1-800-684-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-684-2294