Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Hyundai KONA

10,051 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Hyundai KONA

Watch This Vehicle
12409758

2024 Hyundai KONA

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  1. 12409758
  2. 12409758
  3. 12409758
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
10,051KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8HECA33RU168442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,051 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate 2ND SET OF TIRES!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate 2ND SET OF TIRES!! 74,980 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Subaru Forester Sport for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2025 Subaru Forester Sport 3,080 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Execline R-Line for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2018 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Execline R-Line 63,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2024 Hyundai KONA