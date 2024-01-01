Menu
LANE KEEP ASSIST, PREMIUM AUDIO, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF The 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid combines style, efficiency, and advanced technology in a compact SUV. Powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor, it delivers a combined output of 226 horsepower. The hybrid powertrain is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, offering a seamless driving experience while providing exceptional fuel efficiency. With an EPA-estimated 38 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway, the Tucson Hybrid stands out as one of the most fuel-efficient options in its class. It comes equipped with standard all-wheel drive, enhancing its versatility and traction in various driving conditions. The bold exterior design, featuring Hyundais signature cascading grille, sleek lines, and a dynamic profile, makes the Tucson Hybrid both practical and visually appealing. Inside, the 2024 Tucson Hybrid offers a spacious and tech-focused cabin, featuring a large 10.25-inch digital display, an available 12.3-inch touchscreen, and a user-friendly infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Comfort and convenience are prioritized, with premium materials and features like a panoramic sunroof and a power-adjustable drivers seat. Safety is also a key highlight, with Hyundais SmartSense suite of advanced driver assistance features, including forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-keeping assist. With a combination of efficient performance, modern tech, and robust safety features, the Tucson Hybrid is a standout choice in the hybrid SUV segment.

31,053 KM

Ultimate

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
31,053KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JCCD17RU168655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,053 KM

Vehicle Description

LANE KEEP ASSIST, PREMIUM AUDIO, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF

The 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid combines style, efficiency, and advanced technology in a compact SUV. Powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor, it delivers a combined output of 226 horsepower. The hybrid powertrain is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, offering a seamless driving experience while providing exceptional fuel efficiency. With an EPA-estimated 38 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway, the Tucson Hybrid stands out as one of the most fuel-efficient options in its class. It comes equipped with standard all-wheel drive, enhancing its versatility and traction in various driving conditions. The bold exterior design, featuring Hyundai's signature cascading grille, sleek lines, and a dynamic profile, makes the Tucson Hybrid both practical and visually appealing.

Inside, the 2024 Tucson Hybrid offers a spacious and tech-focused cabin, featuring a large 10.25-inch digital display, an available 12.3-inch touchscreen, and a user-friendly infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Comfort and convenience are prioritized, with premium materials and features like a panoramic sunroof and a power-adjustable drivers seat. Safety is also a key highlight, with Hyundais SmartSense suite of advanced driver assistance features, including forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-keeping assist. With a combination of efficient performance, modern tech, and robust safety features, the Tucson Hybrid is a standout choice in the hybrid SUV segment.



All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry

Exterior

Sunroof
tinted windows

Comfort

rear air

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

