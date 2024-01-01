$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Ultimate
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Ultimate
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 31,053 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid combines style, efficiency, and advanced technology in a compact SUV. Powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor, it delivers a combined output of 226 horsepower. The hybrid powertrain is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, offering a seamless driving experience while providing exceptional fuel efficiency. With an EPA-estimated 38 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway, the Tucson Hybrid stands out as one of the most fuel-efficient options in its class. It comes equipped with standard all-wheel drive, enhancing its versatility and traction in various driving conditions. The bold exterior design, featuring Hyundai's signature cascading grille, sleek lines, and a dynamic profile, makes the Tucson Hybrid both practical and visually appealing.
Inside, the 2024 Tucson Hybrid offers a spacious and tech-focused cabin, featuring a large 10.25-inch digital display, an available 12.3-inch touchscreen, and a user-friendly infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Comfort and convenience are prioritized, with premium materials and features like a panoramic sunroof and a power-adjustable drivers seat. Safety is also a key highlight, with Hyundais SmartSense suite of advanced driver assistance features, including forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-keeping assist. With a combination of efficient performance, modern tech, and robust safety features, the Tucson Hybrid is a standout choice in the hybrid SUV segment.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Abbotsford Hyundai
Abbotsford Hyundai
Call Dealer
1-800-684-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-684-2294