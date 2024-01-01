$69,912+ tax & licensing
2024 Jeep Wrangler
4XE Sahara - Heated Seats
2024 Jeep Wrangler
4XE Sahara - Heated Seats
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$69,912
+ taxes & licensing
1,200KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJXP68RW112241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Zynith
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,200 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Whether you're concurring a highway mountain pass or challenging off-road trail, this plug-in electric hybrid Jeep Wrangler 4xe is ready to get you there. This 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is for sale today in Abbotsford.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler 4xe is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and plug-in hybrid technology, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler 4xe is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this advanced Wrangler 4xe offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design you've come to know and love.This low mileage SUV has just 1,200 kms. It's silver zynith in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler 4xe's trim level is Sahara. This reimagined off-road icon in the Sahara trim features a hybrid powertrain for incredible efficiency, and comes standard with heated seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, adaptive cruise control, tow equipment that includes trailer sway control, front and rear tow hooks, front fog lamps, and a manual convertible top with fixed rollover protection. Occupants are treated front and rear illuminated cupholders, dual-zone air conditioning, an 8-speaker Alpine audio system, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen powered by Uconnect 5W, with smartphone integration and mobile hotspot internet access. Additional features include forward collision mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Hybrid, Fast Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJXP68RW112241.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Compass
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Freedom Panel Storage Bag
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking
Collision Mitigation-Front
Mechanical
Sport Suspension
HD shock absorbers
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
3 Skid Plates
65.1 L Fuel Tank
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo PHEV
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger, 12 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 2.4 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 17.3 kWh Capacity
GVWR: 2,950 kgs (6,450 lbs)
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Tires: 255/60R20 All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
8 Alpine Speakers
Additional Features
HYBRID
Wi-Fi Hotspot
Tow Equipment
Fast Charging
625.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Wheels: 20" x 8" Painted Black Aluminum
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$69,912
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2024 Jeep Wrangler