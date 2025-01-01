$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia EV6
Land w/GT-Line Pkg 2 PST EXEMPT & NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 2,815 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Kia EV6 GT-Line 2 AWD is a dynamic electric crossover designed for efficiency, comfort, and all-weather capability. Powered by an impressive all-wheel-drive system and a long-range battery, this model ensures stability and confidence on any terrain. The EV6s distinctive exterior features sleek LED lighting, sharp lines, and an aerodynamic profile, delivering a striking presence that perfectly matches its forward-thinking design.
Inside, the EV6 Long Range AWD offers a spacious and thoughtfully designed cabin with high-quality materials and advanced technology. A dual 12.3-inch panoramic display takes center stage, seamlessly blending entertainment, navigation, and vehicle controls. Key features include Kias UVO link, smart cruise control, and an array of driver assistance features to enhance safety and ease. Whether commuting or embarking on a road trip, the 2024 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD offers a refined and connected driving experience in a modern, all-electric package.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
