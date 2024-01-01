$77,488+ tax & licensing
2024 Lexus NX
450h+ PHEV No PST, No Lux Tax, Sunroof, Nav
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$77,488
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BE4084
- Mileage 32 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Low Mileage!
Plug-In Hybrid!
Skip the wait! Brand New, Pre-Registered, PST has already been paid for you!
No Luxury Tax!
No PST
Wide Screen Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Ventilated (Cooled Seats)
Digital Dashboard
Power Moon Roof
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
AWD
Charging Cable Included!
+ much, ,much, more!
Luxury crossovers are a dime a dozen, but take one look at this Lexus NX and it's clear this one is something special. This 2024 Lexus NX is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Lexus NX is a bold, expertly crafted take on the luxury compact SUV. The brilliant engineering of the NX gives it a satisfying blend of performance and fuel efficiency. One look is all it takes to understand that Lexus NX is a different kind of luxury SUV. From its diamond-shaped exterior to the supple layers of leather that cloak the interior, this 2024 Lexus NX brings seemingly incompatible concepts and elements into a harmonious whole. This low mileage SUV has just 32 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 304HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our NX's trim level is 450h+. This plush NX 450h+ features an efficient hybrid powertrain and genuine leather upholstery, in addition to ventilated and heated front seats, a power liftgate, and an upgraded 14-inch infotainment screen, now with inbuilt navigation with voice activation. This SUV is packed with amazing standard features such as 60-40 folding bench rear seats, a heated leather steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, voice-activated dual-zone climate control, and proximity keyless entry with remote start, with Lexus Assistant, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio keeping you connected and entertained. Road safety is assured, thanks to blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, pre-collision warning with intersection support and rear cross traffic alert, evasive steering assist, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include a HomeLink garage door transmitter, selective service internet access, front and rear cupholders, a rearview camera, and so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. All Listed Monthly/Bi-Weekly/Weekly Payments include a 695 documentation fee, and a 995 finance fee, plus taxes. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
