$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Lexus TX
350 Premium
2024 Lexus TX
350 Premium
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FV0725
- Mileage 10,822 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Tow Equipment, Climate Control
This all-new Lexus TX ushers in a new era of uncompromised luxury. This 2024 Lexus TX is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2024 TX is the newest offering from Lexus with the sole aim of disrupting the large luxury SUV market. The interior features meticulously planned seating space to ensure that all passengers, even in the third row, ride in refined comfort. The exterior is also styled to captivate from all angles, with its powerful stance and elegant details. Impressive performance and intuitive technology also add on to the undeniable appeal of this SUV.This SUV has 10,822 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our TX's trim level is 350 Premium. This awe-inspiring SUV features predictive adaptive suspension and tow equipment that includes trailer sway control, along with a panoramic sunroof and a power liftgate for rear cargo access. The amazing standard features continue with ventilated and heated front seats, 50-50 split third row seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control and NuLuxe leather upholstery. Infotainment duties are handled by a 14-inch HD screen with Lexus Assistant, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features also include intuitive park assist with front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning with lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, and evasive steering assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Call Dealer
604381XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
6043811161