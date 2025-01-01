Menu
Discover the 2024 Mazda CX-50 GT AWD, a stylish and capable SUV designed for performance and comfort. The GT trim adds premium leather seats, heated front and rear seats, power adjustable driver seat, Bose premium audio, advanced safety features, and sleek alloy wheels. With confident all wheel drive and refined handling, it delivers an engaging driving experience. Come see it in person and take it for an exciting test drive today! Drive away with confidence from OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford! Get our TruePrice upfront with no haggling and no hassle. Every OpenRoad Certified vehicle is fully inspected and backed by a Carfax history report. Visit us today at 30210 Automall Drive in Abbotsford or call now to book your test drive and get behind the wheel! List Price subject to $595 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. VSA Dealer #40643

2024 Mazda CX-50

39,309 KM

Details

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-50

GT AWD

13277891

2024 Mazda CX-50

GT AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,309KM
VIN 7MMVABDYXRN174933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour INGOT BLUE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black W/Camel Stitching, Leather Trimmed Upholster
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA74933
  • Mileage 39,309 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the 2024 Mazda CX-50 GT AWD, a stylish and capable SUV designed for performance and comfort. The GT trim adds premium leather seats, heated front and rear seats, power adjustable driver seat, Bose premium audio, advanced safety features, and sleek alloy wheels. With confident all wheel drive and refined handling, it delivers an engaging driving experience. Come see it in person and take it for an exciting test drive today! Drive away with confidence from OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford! Get our TruePrice upfront with no haggling and no hassle. Every OpenRoad Certified vehicle is fully inspected and backed by a Carfax history report. Visit us today at 30210 Automall Drive in Abbotsford or call now to book your test drive and get behind the wheel! List Price subject to $595 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. VSA Dealer #40643

