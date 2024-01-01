$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Mazda MAZDA3
GT - Navigation - Leather Seats
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
10,791KM
Used
VIN JM1BPADM1R1656920
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,791 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HUD
360 Camera
Collision Mitigation
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
