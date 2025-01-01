Menu
Low Mileage, Heavy-Duty Suspension, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Mirrors, Rear Camera! With a classy and stylish front end, this Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van is arguably the first and foremost choice when looking for a high end quality cargo hauler. This 2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van is for sale today in Abbotsford. The Sprinter Cargo has always been the top choice for a high quality, durable and highly efficient cargo van and this model is no different. With generous cargo space and a handsome and well sculpted interior, this Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van is ready to go that extra mile. While other cargo vans are only about getting the job done, this Sprinter Cargo Van puts a focus on driver comfort and safety. Like any other vehicle created by Mercedes-Benz this Sprinter Cargo Van offers nothing but the best.This low mileage van has just 19,369 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. Our Sprinter Cargo Vans trim level is 2500 High Roof I4 170. Built to be a dependable cargo hauler, this Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Roof I4 170 comes with a rigid and extended chassis, an expansive cargo bay, a powerful and potent drivetrain, an impressive maximum payload rating, heavy duty suspension with beefy front and rear axles, air conditioning, vinyl-upholstered front seats, power heated and extendable side mirrors with convex spotters, a rubber-coated floor, electronic cruise control with steering wheel controls, proximity keyless entry with push-button start, power door locks, and an audio system with AM/FM radio, AUX input, and audio streaming. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heavy-duty Suspension, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Mirrors, Rear Camera.

2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

19,369 KM

Details Description

$66,047

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Van 2500 High Roof I4 170

13112864

2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Van 2500 High Roof I4 170

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$66,047

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,369KM
VIN W1Y4KCHY1RP661804

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # FV1804
  • Mileage 19,369 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heavy-Duty Suspension, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Mirrors, Rear Camera!

With a classy and stylish front end, this Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van is arguably the first and foremost choice when looking for a high end quality cargo hauler. This 2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van is for sale today in Abbotsford.

The Sprinter Cargo has always been the top choice for a high quality, durable and highly efficient cargo van and this model is no different. With generous cargo space and a handsome and well sculpted interior, this Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van is ready to go that extra mile. While other cargo vans are only about getting the job done, this Sprinter Cargo Van puts a focus on driver comfort and safety. Like any other vehicle created by Mercedes-Benz this Sprinter Cargo Van offers nothing but the best.This low mileage van has just 19,369 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sprinter Cargo Van's trim level is 2500 High Roof I4 170. Built to be a dependable cargo hauler, this Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Roof I4 170 comes with a rigid and extended chassis, an expansive cargo bay, a powerful and potent drivetrain, an impressive maximum payload rating, heavy duty suspension with beefy front and rear axles, air conditioning, vinyl-upholstered front seats, power heated and extendable side mirrors with convex spotters, a rubber-coated floor, electronic cruise control with steering wheel controls, proximity keyless entry with push-button start, power door locks, and an audio system with AM/FM radio, AUX input, and audio streaming. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heavy-duty Suspension, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Mirrors, Rear Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, a $995 Document Fee, and a $150 GPS Lot Security fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter