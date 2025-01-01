$66,047+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Cargo Van 2500 High Roof I4 170
$66,047
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # FV1804
- Mileage 19,369 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heavy-Duty Suspension, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Mirrors, Rear Camera!
With a classy and stylish front end, this Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van is arguably the first and foremost choice when looking for a high end quality cargo hauler. This 2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van is for sale today in Abbotsford.
The Sprinter Cargo has always been the top choice for a high quality, durable and highly efficient cargo van and this model is no different. With generous cargo space and a handsome and well sculpted interior, this Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van is ready to go that extra mile. While other cargo vans are only about getting the job done, this Sprinter Cargo Van puts a focus on driver comfort and safety. Like any other vehicle created by Mercedes-Benz this Sprinter Cargo Van offers nothing but the best.This low mileage van has just 19,369 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sprinter Cargo Van's trim level is 2500 High Roof I4 170. Built to be a dependable cargo hauler, this Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Roof I4 170 comes with a rigid and extended chassis, an expansive cargo bay, a powerful and potent drivetrain, an impressive maximum payload rating, heavy duty suspension with beefy front and rear axles, air conditioning, vinyl-upholstered front seats, power heated and extendable side mirrors with convex spotters, a rubber-coated floor, electronic cruise control with steering wheel controls, proximity keyless entry with push-button start, power door locks, and an audio system with AM/FM radio, AUX input, and audio streaming. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heavy-duty Suspension, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Mirrors, Rear Camera.
