2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

20,772 KM

$46,990

+ tax & licensing
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

Plug-In Hybrid SEL S-AWC

12430258

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

Plug-In Hybrid SEL S-AWC

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,772KM
VIN JA4T5VA95RZ602632

  • Exterior Colour COSMIC BLUE
  • Interior Colour Light Grey, Leather-Appointed Seats
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UCBA02632
  • Mileage 20,772 KM

COSMIC BLUE
Light Grey, Leather-Appointed Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-XXXX

604-857-2657

$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander