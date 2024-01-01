$117,740+ tax & licensing
2024 RAM 3500
Longhorn - Sunroof - Low Mileage
2024 RAM 3500
Longhorn - Sunroof - Low Mileage
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$117,740
+ taxes & licensing
22KM
Used
VIN 3C63R3NL1RG229195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black/Cattle Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R229195
- Mileage 22 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This Ram 3500 HD is class-leader in the heavy-duty truck segment thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2024 Ram 3500 is for sale today in Abbotsford.
Endlessly capable, this 2024 Ram 3500HD pulls out all the stops, and has the towing capacity that sets it apart from the competition. On top of its proven Ram toughness, this Ram 3500HD has an ultra-quiet cabin full of amazing tech features that help make your workday more enjoyable. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This low mileage sought after diesel Mega Cab 4X4 pickup has just 22 kms. It's pearl white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 400HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Longhorn. Stepping up to this Ram 3500 Longhorn rewards you with ventilated and heated and power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support, heated second row seats, power extendable trailer style side mirrors and side steps, and is also well equipped with class V towing equipment including a hitch, brake controller and trailer sway control, heavy duty suspension, front and reverse utility lights, cargo box lighting, and a rear step bumper. On the inside, occupants are treated to leather upholstery, dual-zone front automatic air conditioning, a genuine wood/leather-wrapped steering wheel, and illuminated front cupholders. Stay connected on the road via an 8.4-inch display powered by Uconnect 5 with GPS navigation, HD radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Alexa Built-In, SiriusXM streaming radio, trailer tow pages, off-road info pages, and mobile hotspot internet access. Additional features include a 10-speaker Alpine audio system, 115-volt rear auxiliary power outlet, remote engine start, and even more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 6.7 Cummins Ho Turbo Diesel, Sunroof, Longhorn Level 1 Equipment Group, Premium Leather Bucket Seats, Mopar Bed Step - Deployable, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Towing Technology Group.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3NL1RG229195.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Additional Features
20 inch Aluminum Wheels
Premium Leather Bucket Seats
CHROME BUMPER PACKAGE
LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP
Towing Technology Group
6.7 Cummins HO Turbo Diesel
Mopar Bed Step - Deployable
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
