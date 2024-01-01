Menu
This Ram 3500 HD is class-leader in the heavy-duty truck segment thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2024 Ram 3500 is for sale today in Abbotsford. <br> <br>Endlessly capable, this 2024 Ram 3500HD pulls out all the stops, and has the towing capacity that sets it apart from the competition. On top of its proven Ram toughness, this Ram 3500HD has an ultra-quiet cabin full of amazing tech features that help make your workday more enjoyable. Whether youre in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This low mileage sought after diesel Mega Cab 4X4 pickup has just 22 kms. Its pearl white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 400HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our 3500s trim level is Longhorn. Stepping up to this Ram 3500 Longhorn rewards you with ventilated and heated and power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support, heated second row seats, power extendable trailer style side mirrors and side steps, and is also well equipped with class V towing equipment including a hitch, brake controller and trailer sway control, heavy duty suspension, front and reverse utility lights, cargo box lighting, and a rear step bumper. On the inside, occupants are treated to leather upholstery, dual-zone front automatic air conditioning, a genuine wood/leather-wrapped steering wheel, and illuminated front cupholders. Stay connected on the road via an 8.4-inch display powered by Uconnect 5 with GPS navigation, HD radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Alexa Built-In, SiriusXM streaming radio, trailer tow pages, off-road info pages, and mobile hotspot internet access. Additional features include a 10-speaker Alpine audio system, 115-volt rear auxiliary power outlet, remote engine start, and even more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 6.7 Cummins Ho Turbo Diesel, Sunroof, Longhorn Level 1 Equipment Group, Premium Leather Bucket Seats, Mopar Bed Step - Deployable, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Towing Technology Group.

2024 RAM 3500

22 KM

$117,740

+ tax & licensing
2024 RAM 3500

Longhorn - Sunroof - Low Mileage

2024 RAM 3500

Longhorn - Sunroof - Low Mileage

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

$117,740

+ taxes & licensing

22KM
Used
VIN 3C63R3NL1RG229195

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black/Cattle Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R229195
  • Mileage 22 KM

Exterior

Sunroof

Additional Features

20 inch Aluminum Wheels
Premium Leather Bucket Seats
CHROME BUMPER PACKAGE
LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP
Towing Technology Group
6.7 Cummins HO Turbo Diesel
Mopar Bed Step - Deployable

2024 RAM 3500