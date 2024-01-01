2024 RAM Cargo Van

Menu
Account
Sign In
Low Mileage, Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Uconnect3, Streaming Audio, Air Conditioning! Ram 3500 Promaster CV 159 Extended High Roof! Automatic Transmission V6 Engine Navigation Through Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Heavy Duty Suspension This Ram ProMaster Cargo Van offers a space-efficient design, a user-friendly interior, and is the ultimate commercial-friendly vehicle. This 2024 Ram ProMaster Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This Ram ProMaster is a purpose-built, full-size van, designed to deliver maximum utility and functionality. With an upfitter-friendly design that includes nearly vertical side walls and uninterrupted floor space, this ProMaster delivers maximum storage, functionality, and simple configurability. Class-exclusive front-wheel drive gives this van enhanced traction in all seasons while providing increased cargo capacity.This low mileage van has just 150 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. Our ProMaster Cargo Vans trim level is 3500 High Roof Ext 159. This full-size van comes packed with work-ready features inside and out. Featuring the best-in-class turning diameter, exceptional payload capacity and it also includes remote keyless entry, air conditioning, power windows, Uconnect 3 w/5 inch display screen and streaming audio, a remote USB port for charging your devices, tire pressure monitoring, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, electronic roll mitigation, Rams Parkview rear camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Uconnect3, Streaming Audio, Air Conditioning, Power Windows. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6MRVJG7RE115206. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia | Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fees as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

2024 RAM Cargo Van

150 KM

Details Description Features

$64,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster 3500 High Roof Ext 159 Nav Android Auto/Apple Car

Watch This Vehicle

2024 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster 3500 High Roof Ext 159 Nav Android Auto/Apple Car

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

Contact Seller

$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150KM
VIN 3C6MRVJG7RE115206

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # FVE5206
  • Mileage 150 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Uconnect3, Streaming Audio, Air Conditioning!

Ram 3500 Promaster CV 159 Extended High Roof!
Automatic Transmission
V6 Engine
Navigation Through Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Heavy Duty Suspension

This Ram ProMaster Cargo Van offers a space-efficient design, a user-friendly interior, and is the ultimate commercial-friendly vehicle. This 2024 Ram ProMaster Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This Ram ProMaster is a purpose-built, full-size van, designed to deliver maximum utility and functionality. With an upfitter-friendly design that includes nearly vertical side walls and uninterrupted floor space, this ProMaster delivers maximum storage, functionality, and simple configurability. Class-exclusive front-wheel drive gives this van enhanced traction in all seasons while providing increased cargo capacity.This low mileage van has just 150 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our ProMaster Cargo Van's trim level is 3500 High Roof Ext 159. This full-size van comes packed with work-ready features inside and out. Featuring the best-in-class turning diameter, exceptional payload capacity and it also includes remote keyless entry, air conditioning, power windows, Uconnect 3 w/5 inch display screen and streaming audio, a remote USB port for charging your devices, tire pressure monitoring, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, electronic roll mitigation, Ram's Parkview rear camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Uconnect3, Streaming Audio, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6MRVJG7RE115206.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss - $184.89 /Wk for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss - $184.89 /Wk 68,014 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Limited Eco-Diesel, Fully Loaded, Aftermarket Add for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 RAM 1500 Limited Eco-Diesel, Fully Loaded, Aftermarket Add 55,443 KM $61,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 RAM 3500 SLT Diesel, Auto! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2011 RAM 3500 SLT Diesel, Auto! 149,738 KM $32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

Call Dealer

604381XXXX

(click to show)

6043811161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

Contact Seller
2024 RAM Cargo Van