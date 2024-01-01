$64,888+ tax & licensing
2024 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster 3500 High Roof Ext 159 Nav Android Auto/Apple Car
$64,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # FVE5206
- Mileage 150 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Uconnect3, Streaming Audio, Air Conditioning!
Ram 3500 Promaster CV 159 Extended High Roof!
Automatic Transmission
V6 Engine
Navigation Through Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Heavy Duty Suspension
This Ram ProMaster Cargo Van offers a space-efficient design, a user-friendly interior, and is the ultimate commercial-friendly vehicle. This 2024 Ram ProMaster Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Ram ProMaster is a purpose-built, full-size van, designed to deliver maximum utility and functionality. With an upfitter-friendly design that includes nearly vertical side walls and uninterrupted floor space, this ProMaster delivers maximum storage, functionality, and simple configurability. Class-exclusive front-wheel drive gives this van enhanced traction in all seasons while providing increased cargo capacity.This low mileage van has just 150 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our ProMaster Cargo Van's trim level is 3500 High Roof Ext 159. This full-size van comes packed with work-ready features inside and out. Featuring the best-in-class turning diameter, exceptional payload capacity and it also includes remote keyless entry, air conditioning, power windows, Uconnect 3 w/5 inch display screen and streaming audio, a remote USB port for charging your devices, tire pressure monitoring, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, electronic roll mitigation, Ram's Parkview rear camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Uconnect3, Streaming Audio, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6MRVJG7RE115206.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
