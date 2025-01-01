Menu
Electric, Automatic Transmission, Panoramic Roof, Dual - AC, AM\FM Radio, Anti-Lock Brakes, Drive Train - All Wheel, 7 Passenger, Leatherette, Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Seat Type - Bucket, Heated Seats - All, Air Bag - Single, Air Bag - Dual, Power Steering, Power Locks, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Navigational System, Memory Seat, On Star, Bluetooth, Power Liftgate, Back-up Camera, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Rear Defrost, Rain Sensor Windshield All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee

2024 Tesla Model Y

7,462 KM

$59,998

+ tax & licensing
2024 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE 7 SEATER

2024 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE 7 SEATER

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$59,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
7,462KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7SAYGAEE2RF019062

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AH9928
  • Mileage 7,462 KM

Electric, Automatic Transmission, Panoramic Roof, Dual - AC, AM\FM Radio, Anti-Lock Brakes, Drive Train - All Wheel, 7 Passenger, Leatherette, Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Seat Type - Bucket, Heated Seats - All, Air Bag - Single, Air Bag - Dual, Power Steering, Power Locks, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Navigational System, Memory Seat, On Star, Bluetooth, Power Liftgate, Back-up Camera, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Rear Defrost, Rain Sensor Windshield

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

AWD
1 Speed Automatic

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$59,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2024 Tesla Model Y