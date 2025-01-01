$56,998+ taxes & licensing
2024 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE
2024 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE
$56,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,954 KM
Vehicle Description
Sleek, spacious, and electric this used 2024 Tesla Model Y delivers cutting-edge performance, advanced tech, and zero-emissions driving in a stylish midsize SUV.
The 2024 Model Y is available now at Abbotsford Hyundai, your trusted dealership in Abbotsford, British Columbia. This vehicle offers exceptional value, modern features, and a smooth driving experience. is powered by dual electric motors with all-wheel drive, offering instant torque, smooth acceleration, and a range of up to 497 km depending on the trim. Whether you choose the Long Range or Performance variant, youll enjoy quick 0100 km/h times and responsive handling that make every drive exhilarating.
Inside, the Model Y features a minimalist cabin with a 15-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charging, premium audio, and heated seats for all passengers. The panoramic glass roof adds an open, airy feel, while ample cargo space and fold-flat rear seats make it perfect for families and adventurers alike.
Factory Warranty: Active
Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty: Until Jan 22, 2028 or 80,000 kms
Battery and Drive Unit Limited Warranty: Until Jan 22, 2032 or 192,000 kms
Safety is top-tier with Tesla Autopilot, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control. Over-the-air updates ensure your vehicle stays current with the latest features and improvements.
With sleek styling, low operating costs, and access to Teslas Supercharger network, this 2024 Model Y is a smart, sustainable choice for drivers who want luxury, performance, and innovation in one electric package. This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive multi-point inspectionby our certified technicians. Ask us about extended warranty options, vehicle history reports, and flexible financing planstailored to your needs.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report.
