Sleek, spacious, and electric this used 2024 Tesla Model Y delivers cutting-edge performance, advanced tech, and zero-emissions driving in a stylish midsize SUV.

The 2024 Model Y is available now at Abbotsford Hyundai, your trusted dealership in Abbotsford, British Columbia. This vehicle offers exceptional value, modern features, and a smooth driving experience. is powered by dual electric motors with all-wheel drive, offering instant torque, smooth acceleration, and a range of up to 497 km depending on the trim. Whether you choose the Long Range or Performance variant, youll enjoy quick 0100 km/h times and responsive handling that make every drive exhilarating.

Inside, the Model Y features a minimalist cabin with a 15-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charging, premium audio, and heated seats for all passengers. The panoramic glass roof adds an open, airy feel, while ample cargo space and fold-flat rear seats make it perfect for families and adventurers alike.

Factory Warranty: Active

Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty: Until Jan 22, 2028 or 80,000 kms

Battery and Drive Unit Limited Warranty: Until Jan 22, 2032 or 192,000 kms

Safety is top-tier with Tesla Autopilot, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control. Over-the-air updates ensure your vehicle stays current with the latest features and improvements.

With sleek styling, low operating costs, and access to Teslas Supercharger network, this 2024 Model Y is a smart, sustainable choice for drivers who want luxury, performance, and innovation in one electric package. This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive multi-point inspectionby our certified technicians. Ask us about extended warranty options, vehicle history reports, and flexible financing planstailored to your needs.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee, $87 Fuel Surcharge and up to $1,299 Hyundai Certified Fee for CPO vehicles. Advertised price is finance price, cash price may differ. Refer to dealer website for most up to date information.

2024 Tesla Model Y

20,954 KM

$56,998

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE

13127558

2024 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$56,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,954KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7SAYGDEE4RF989657

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,954 KM

Sleek, spacious, and electric this used 2024 Tesla Model Y delivers cutting-edge performance, advanced tech, and zero-emissions driving in a stylish midsize SUV.

The 2024 Model Y is available now at Abbotsford Hyundai, your trusted dealership in Abbotsford, British Columbia. This vehicle offers exceptional value, modern features, and a smooth driving experience. is powered by dual electric motors with all-wheel drive, offering instant torque, smooth acceleration, and a range of up to 497 km depending on the trim. Whether you choose the Long Range or Performance variant, youll enjoy quick 0100 km/h times and responsive handling that make every drive exhilarating.

Inside, the Model Y features a minimalist cabin with a 15-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charging, premium audio, and heated seats for all passengers. The panoramic glass roof adds an open, airy feel, while ample cargo space and fold-flat rear seats make it perfect for families and adventurers alike.

Factory Warranty: Active

Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty: Until Jan 22, 2028 or 80,000 kms

Battery and Drive Unit Limited Warranty: Until Jan 22, 2032 or 192,000 kms

Safety is top-tier with Tesla Autopilot, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control. Over-the-air updates ensure your vehicle stays current with the latest features and improvements.

With sleek styling, low operating costs, and access to Teslas Supercharger network, this 2024 Model Y is a smart, sustainable choice for drivers who want luxury, performance, and innovation in one electric package. This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive multi-point inspectionby our certified technicians. Ask us about extended warranty options, vehicle history reports, and flexible financing planstailored to your needs.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee, $87 Fuel Surcharge and up to $1,299 Hyundai Certified Fee for CPO vehicles. Advertised price is finance price, cash price may differ. Refer to dealer website for most up to date information.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
1 Speed Automatic

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$56,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2024 Tesla Model Y