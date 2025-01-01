Menu
The 2024 Toyota 4Runner SR5 blends rugged capability with everyday comfort. The SR5 trim includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a power rear window, an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated power front seats, and Toyota Safety Sense.

30,993 KM

$62,999

+ taxes & licensing
13053719

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Used
30,993KM
VIN JTENU5JR3R6235535

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UBNA35535
  • Mileage 30,993 KM

The 2024 Toyota 4Runner SR5 blends rugged capability with everyday comfort. The SR5 trim includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a power rear window, an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated power front seats, and Toyota Safety Sense. Come test drive this adventure-ready SUV today! Drive away with confidence from OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford! Get our TruePrice upfront with no haggling and no hassle. Every OpenRoad Certified vehicle is fully inspected and backed by a Carfax history report. Visit us today at 30210 Automall Drive in Abbotsford or call now to book your test drive and get behind the wheel! List Price subject to $595 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. VSA Dealer #40643

SR5 7 Passenger

