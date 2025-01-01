Menu
2024 Toyota Camry

47,243 KM

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Camry

XSE AWD

12432199

2024 Toyota Camry

XSE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,243KM
VIN 4T1K61BK8RU109772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl w/ Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA09772
  • Mileage 47,243 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Two Tone Paint
Camry XSE AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2024 Toyota Camry