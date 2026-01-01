$25,980+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Corolla
LE CVT
2024 Toyota Corolla
LE CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,302KM
VIN 5YFB4MDE9RP170466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 57,302 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Corolla LE CVT
2024 Toyota Corolla