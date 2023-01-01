Menu
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

101 KM

Details

$78,900

+ tax & licensing
$78,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

HYB Grand Highlander Limited Hybri

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

HYB Grand Highlander Limited Hybri

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$78,900

+ taxes & licensing

101KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10547970
  • Stock #: 23UEBA02237
  • VIN: 5TDACAB50RS002237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 101 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Limited, the pinnacle of style, performance, and eco-friendliness. Introduced for the 2024 model year, this spacious and luxurious SUV seamlessly combines the versatility of a seven-passenger cabin with the fuel efficiency of a hybrid powertrain. With a meticulously designed interior, advanced tech features, and an impressive hybrid system, the Grand Highlander Hybrid Limited ensures you enjoy both an exhilarating ride and an eco-conscious drive. Elevate your automotive experience with Toyota's latest innovation, where sustainability meets opulence. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase. Give us a call or visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
Grand Highlander Hybrid Limite

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

