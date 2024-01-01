$72,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
Hybrid XLE - Heated Seats
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$72,995
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BE1137
- Mileage 2,445 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Liftgate, Tow Equipment!
This all-new Grand Highlander is filled with thoughtful features that make every drive easier. This 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Grand Highlander has been engineered with a plethora of carefully thought-out convenience features to enhance every drive, regardless of the distance. The all-new exterior design features a look thats inviting from every angle and sets the tone for whats inside. Its larger silhouette is defined by sharp lines and bold surfaces with distinctive details all aroundfor a presence thats unmistakable.This low mileage SUV has just 2,445 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 243HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Highlander's trim level is Hybrid XLE. Standard features for this Grand Highlander XLE include heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, SofTex synthetic leather upholstery, third-row seating, adaptive cruise control, and a power liftgate for rear cargo access. Infotainment needs are met by a 12.3-inch Toyota Multimedia system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with Toyota Assistant and Connect Services. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, pre-collision avoidance, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and evasive steering assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Liftgate, Tow Equipment, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
