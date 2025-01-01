$74,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
Hyb Grand Highlander Platinum Hybr
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
Hyb Grand Highlander Platinum Hybr
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$74,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,430KM
VIN 5TDADAB52RS007789
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Interior Colour Portobello
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UBNA07789
- Mileage 12,430 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PREMIUM PAINT
Grand Highlander Platinum Hybr
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander