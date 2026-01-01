$73,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hyb
Grand Highlander Platinum Hybr
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hyb
Grand Highlander Platinum Hybr
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$73,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
34,413KM
VIN 5TDADAB54RS008250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
- Interior Colour Portobello
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA08250
- Mileage 34,413 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Grand Highlander Platinum Hybr
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
$73,980
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hyb