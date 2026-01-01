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2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hyb

34,413 KM

Details Features

$73,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hyb

Grand Highlander Platinum Hybr

Watch This Vehicle
14255726

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hyb

Grand Highlander Platinum Hybr

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$73,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
34,413KM
VIN 5TDADAB54RS008250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
  • Interior Colour Portobello
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA08250
  • Mileage 34,413 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Grand Highlander Platinum Hybr

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

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604-857-XXXX

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604-857-2657

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$73,980

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hyb