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2024 Toyota RAV4

14,838 KM

Details Features

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14117521

2024 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

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Contact Seller

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
14,838KM
VIN 2T3RWRFVXRW222860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE WITH BLACK ROOF
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA22860
  • Mileage 14,838 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RAV4 Hybrid Woodland

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

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604-857-XXXX

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604-857-2657

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$44,990

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2024 Toyota RAV4