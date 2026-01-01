$44,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE AWD
2024 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$44,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
14,838KM
VIN 2T3RWRFVXRW222860
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE WITH BLACK ROOF
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA22860
- Mileage 14,838 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
RAV4 Hybrid Woodland
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
$44,990
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2024 Toyota RAV4