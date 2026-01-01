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2024 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED AWD
2024 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
19,576KM
VIN 2T3D1RFV1RW409722
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blueprint
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNB09722
- Mileage 19,576 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
RAV4 Limited AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
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604-857-XXXX(click to show)
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OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2024 Toyota RAV4