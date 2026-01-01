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2024 Toyota RAV4

19,576 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED AWD

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14448007

2024 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

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Contact Seller

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

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Used
19,576KM
VIN 2T3D1RFV1RW409722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNB09722
  • Mileage 19,576 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RAV4 Limited AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

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604-857-XXXX

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604-857-2657

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OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2024 Toyota RAV4