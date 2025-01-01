Menu
2024 Toyota Tacoma

5,087 KM

$55,999

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 TACOMA DOUBLE CAB AT

12541859

2024 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 TACOMA DOUBLE CAB AT

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,087KM
VIN 3TYLB5JN8RT052425

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23TAGR52425
  • Mileage 5,087 KM

TRD Sport +

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

2024 Toyota Tacoma