$55,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota Tacoma
4X4 TACOMA DOUBLE CAB AT
2024 Toyota Tacoma
4X4 TACOMA DOUBLE CAB AT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$55,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
5,087KM
VIN 3TYLB5JN8RT052425
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23TAGR52425
- Mileage 5,087 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRD Sport +
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2022 Toyota Venza Hybrid Venza Limited 65,946 KM $42,500 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Camry HYBRID SE 42,730 KM $37,200 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 29,094 KM $31,990 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
$55,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2024 Toyota Tacoma